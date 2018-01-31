10 flu, pneumonia deaths in Medina County since beginning of influenza season

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — There have been 10 deaths associated with influenza or pneumonia since the beginning of the flu season in Medina County, according to health officials.

The data is according to the Medina County Health Department’s Influenza Activity Report for Jan. 14 to Jan. 20.

The number has doubled since the department’s report dated Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 37 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although it doesn’t count adult deaths, the CDC estimates that 8.2% of those for the week ending January 13 were due to pneumonia and influenza — that’s more than 1% higher than usual.

There have been 11 total flu deaths in Cuyahoga County this season.

