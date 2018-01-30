Video shows Streetsboro police, firefighters working together to save life

STREETSBORO, Ohio– Police and firefighters worked together to save a man’s life in Streetsboro, and it was all caught on video.

Officers were called to a crash at Sheetz on state Route 14 Monday evening.

Police found a man unresponsive and without a pulse behind the wheel. According to the police department, officers performed chest compressions until the fire department arrived.

Firefighters attached their auto compression device and took the man to the hospital, where they were able to regain a heartbeat. The man remains hospitalized, Streetsboro police said.

“This is an example of the teamwork used in an attempt to save a life. Great job to everyone involved!” the department said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.