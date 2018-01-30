Three bodies found after Cleveland house fire, crews searching for fourth

CLEVELAND– Three of the four suspected victims of a fire on Cleveland’s east side have been located.

The blaze happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Hillview Road in Cleveland.

A 46-year-old woman jumped the second floor and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where she remains in stable condition. Fire officials said two adults and two children, ages 3 and 8, were also inside.

Firefighters responding to the scene were unable to get into the house to search because the structure was severely compromised.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo said three bodies were located and crews are doing a tactical demolition to find a fourth. That work will be completed Tuesday.

“It’s a very sad day,” Calvillo said. “It really touches our hearts when we have a situation like this with a huge loss.”

The victims have not been identified and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Smoke detectors in the house were not working, officials said.