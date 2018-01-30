Former ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead of apparent suicide

Former “Glee” star, Mark Salling, 35, is dead after an apparent suicide.

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

**For previous coverage on this story, watch the video player above**

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.