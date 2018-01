Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will see a brief temperature rebound, but it won’t last. Our weather pattern going into February will be “flavored” with many polar and arctic air parcels.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible along the western sky when dawn begins to break? Clouds may try to spoil the party, but if skies look clear pre-sunrise Wednesday, check out the view, low in the western sky.