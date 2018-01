Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties until 10AM due to the lake-enhanced snow probability there.

Meanwhile, some breaks in the overcast are noted on satellite imagery this morning. It is MUCH colder this morning with current wind chills in the single-digits! Grab a very warm coat on the way out the door.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast through the morning and early afternoon.