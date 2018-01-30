× Show Info: January 30, 2018

Western Reserve School of Cooking

Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables and here with two unique recipes is Catherine St. John, owner of the Western Reserve School of Cooking!

http://www.wrsoc.com/

Pucher’s Decorating Center

Get ready to be inspired! Here with the home color trends of 2018 is Alisa Pucher, owner of Pucher’s Decorating Centers!

9198 Broadview Rd.

Broadview Hts., OH 44147

440-736-7620 | Fax 440-736-7622

http://www.puchers.com/

KB Confections Bake Shoppe

Here’s a sweet way to start your day! KB Confections is located right across from Saint Edwards High School!

www.kbcbakeshoppe.com

Nye Financial Group

The new tax reform is in place, but what does that mean for you? Here with five financial moves to consider is Rick Nye!

http://nyegroup.com/

Confetti Peppers LLC

Add a little “zip” to your Super Bowl menu thanks to Valita Ross and her Confetti Peppers!

2450 Urbana Ave SE

Massillon, Ohio 44646

330-837-8500

info@confettipeppers.com

http://confettipeppers.com/

Blistering Pig Farms

Something spicy, sweet and definitely unique!

blisteringpigfarms@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms/

Canary Travel

Escape the winter weather with a flash sale from Canary Travel!

http://www.canarytravel.com

Dr. Marc

Facewash and moisturizer have come a long way! Dr. Marc shares dermatologist picls for the best anti-aging products!