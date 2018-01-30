Show Info: January 30, 2018
Western Reserve School of Cooking
Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables and here with two unique recipes is Catherine St. John, owner of the Western Reserve School of Cooking!
http://www.wrsoc.com/
Pucher’s Decorating Center
Get ready to be inspired! Here with the home color trends of 2018 is Alisa Pucher, owner of Pucher’s Decorating Centers!
9198 Broadview Rd.
Broadview Hts., OH 44147
440-736-7620 | Fax 440-736-7622
http://www.puchers.com/
KB Confections Bake Shoppe
Here’s a sweet way to start your day! KB Confections is located right across from Saint Edwards High School!
www.kbcbakeshoppe.com
Nye Financial Group
The new tax reform is in place, but what does that mean for you? Here with five financial moves to consider is Rick Nye!
http://nyegroup.com/
Confetti Peppers LLC
Add a little “zip” to your Super Bowl menu thanks to Valita Ross and her Confetti Peppers!
2450 Urbana Ave SE
Massillon, Ohio 44646
330-837-8500
info@confettipeppers.com
http://confettipeppers.com/
Blistering Pig Farms
Something spicy, sweet and definitely unique!
blisteringpigfarms@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms/
Canary Travel
Escape the winter weather with a flash sale from Canary Travel!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Dr. Marc
Facewash and moisturizer have come a long way! Dr. Marc shares dermatologist picls for the best anti-aging products!