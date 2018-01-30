Police in Lakewood say death of 70-year-old man is ‘suspicious’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man in Lakewood as suspicious.

According to Lakewood police, officers were sent to a home at 1680 Robinwood Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Monday to perform a welfare check.

The complainant said he hadn’t seen or been able to contact the resident, Daniel J. Donlan, 70, for several days.

Officers went into the home and found Donlan dead. His body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say Donlan’s case is being investigated as a suspicious death until the manner and cause of death is determined.