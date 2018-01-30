Pasta Salad, Sausage, And Confetti Peppers!

“Hands-Free” Sausage and Peppers
12 Italian sausage links
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 jar Confetti Peppers, drained
12 sausage rolls or slices of bread
Preheat oven to 375. Spray a large baking pan with non-stick spray. Place sausage in pan and cook 25 minutes, turn and cook another 20 minutes. In a medium pan place onions. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the peppers to the onions and cook a few minutes until the peppers are warmed up. Combine the pepper-onion mixture with the sausage and transfer to a serving platter. Place a sausage in a roll and top with pepper-onion mixture. Enjoy!
Confetti Pasta Salad
1 pound fusilli (corkscrew) pasta
2 cups mayonnaise or salad dressing
1 Tablespoon prepared yellow mustard
1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup milk
1-1/2 Tablespoons sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup Confetti Peppers
2 Tablespoons onion, minced
1/4 cup celery, minced
4 boiled eggs, finely diced
Paprika for garnish
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Generously salt the water and add pasta. Cook until 2-3 minutes past al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. (Tip: after rinsing the pasta, use paper towels to blot excess water. This will allow the dressing to stick better.) Place pasta in a large mixing bowl and set aside to cool.
In a medium bowl mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, milk, sugar, salt, and pepper. Stir in Confetti Peppers, onions, celery, and eggs. Combine dressing with the pasta, transfer to a serving dish, cover, and chill. Garnish with paprika just before serving. Can prepare a day ahead. Enjoy!
