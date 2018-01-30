Parking bans, snow emergencies issued after overnight snow

OHIO — Several communities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies after Monday night’s snowfall.

Three to six inches of snow fell in some areas overnight, and there were dozens of school closings and delays issued Tuesday morning.

Parking bans issued include:

–Brunswick through early Wednesday morning

— Cuyahoga Falls through 10 p.m. Tuesday

— Chester in Geauga County

Snow emergencies include:

— Medina County, level 1

— Huron County, level 1

— Wayne County, level 1

— Ashland County, level 1

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.