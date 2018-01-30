Northeast Ohio Valentine’s Day events guide: Wine tastings, chef’s dinners and singles’ events

CLEVELAND– Looking for a way to celebrate (or forget) Valentine’s Day? Then we’ve got you covered whether you’re happily married or enjoying the single life.

Check out our list of wine tastings, DIY classes and speed dating sessions below. (Note: Most of these events are for adults only)

Feb. 8

Valentine’s Day Wine and Food Pairing Class

CLE Urban Winery, 2180 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights

Learn the age-old traditions and cutting-edge technology of wine making. Tickets are $28.45. Seating is limited.

Feb. 9

Galentine’s Day Macaron Workshop

FOUNT, 6706 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket includes a dozen macarons and hands-on tutorials. $28. Seats are limited.

Valentine’s Day Speed Dating

Scene75 Entertainment Center, 3688 Center Rd., Brunswick

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. Register in advance. 18 and older.

Valentine’s Paint and Sip

Take 5 Rhythm and Jazz, 740 West Superior Ave., Cleveland

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Painting tutorials with live hip hop. $25.

Valentine’s Vodka Speed Dating

Yuzu, 13603 Madison Ave., Lakewood

9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. $1 for ladies and $11 for guys. 21 and over.

Feb. 10

Valentine’s Day Decorating Class

Davis Bakery and Delicatessen, 28700 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Decorate cookies and cakes. All ages $30 for two people. Limited space available.

NuevoClevevland’s Valentine’s Day Champagne Paired Dinner

NuevoCleveland, 1000 East 9th St., Cleveland

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A five-course dinner with champagne. Tickets are $60. Call for reservations.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Wild Eagle Saloon, 921 Huron Rd. East, Cleveland

9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Live music from Old Skool.

Valentine’s Day Masquerade

Mitchel’s/Stone Tavern, 1157 West Main St., Kent

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Music and art. Costumes encouraged. $10 at the door.

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Wine Glass Painting

The Winery at Wold Creek, 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Rd., Barberton

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a mimosa and snacks while painting festive glasses. $25.

Feb. 13

Valentine’s Day Corsage and Boutonniere Making Workshop

Retro Rose, 17100 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No floral ability or experience required. $35 and must be paid in advance.

Feb. 14

Fear Valentine’s Day

Terrestrial Brewing Company, 7524 Father Frascati Dr., Cleveland

3 p.m. Escape the Valentine’s Day couples with horror movies and treats from Fear’s Confections.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Adega at The 9, 2017 East 9th St., Cleveland

5 p.m. Five-course chef’s dinner. $65 per person. Book reservations online.

Valentine’s Day at Merwin’s Wharf

Merwin’s Wharf, 1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three-course meal. $60 per couple.

Valentine’s Day

High and Low Winery, 588 Medina Rd., Medina

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wine, food and live music. $60 a couple. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery

John Christ Winery, 32421 Walker Rd., Avon Lake

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dinner and a glass of wine included. Tickets are $50.

Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting

Amy’s Arbors, 6735 Center Rd., Valley City

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wine tasting and food pairing. Tickets are $35 a person. Call to make reservations.

Valentine’s Day Singles Dance

CODA Live Music Venue, 2247 Professor Ave., Cleveland

8 p.m. to midnight. Dancing and cocktails. No cover. $5 Cosmos and Manhattans.

Stupid Cupid Singles Bash

Barley House, 1261 West 6th St., Cleveland

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Benefiting the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter. $22 includes drinks, appetizers and dessert.

Feb. 17

Valentine’s Day with Abby Normal

Vosh, 1414 Riverside Dr., Lakewood

8 p.m. Abby Normal and the Detroit Lean is a seven-piece band, playing rock, swing and disco.