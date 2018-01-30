Missing: Peter Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Peter Brown, 54, went missing from his Cleveland group home a little over one year ago. He is 6'1" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark skull cap, tan overcoat, black jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

