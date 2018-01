× Kevin Love breaks left hand during Pistons game

DETROIT, MI – Kevin Love left Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a broken hand.

Love left the game during the first quarter and had x-rays taken at the arena. They showed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand 5th metacarpal.

He did not return to the game. His status will be updated tomorrow after additional exams in Cleveland.

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

Breaking: Kevin Love has a broken left hand and will be out 6-8 weeks, via @mcten. pic.twitter.com/jiHeQza6sx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2018