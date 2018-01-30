× 3-year-old Lorain boy in ‘extremely critical condition’ after possible assault

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is investigating the injuries suffered by a 3-year-old boy.

The child was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning.

His mother told emergency room staff that his 1-year-old brother pushed him over a diaper box. She said she found the toddler unresponsive and called an ambulance.

Medical staff determined the boy’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation and called police.

Lorain police said the incident is being investigated as a deliberate assault on the 3-year-old. No charges have been filed, but arrests are expected.

The boy was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is in extremely critical condition.