I TEAM: local high school basketball coach investigated twice

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a local high school basketball coach has been taken off the job twice in recent weeks as the school district investigated how he’s treated players and more.

The Strongsville School District reviewed claims against boys basketball coach Joe Guilfoyle.

A parent of a teen playing on the team spoke about the coach saying, "In my opinion, he's a bully."

She added, "I personally don't think the administration has handled said bullying in an appropriate manner.”

Some players even recently took the extraordinary step of going to the school administration about this coach. The I TEAM reviewed an audio recording of the meeting. The players spoke of times the coach “threw me out of the way”, “pushed him aside”, and “smacked his arm”. Overall, just “negative energy."

The coach’s personnel file shows, after an investigation in December, he received a written reprimand. The District found, “On a regular basis you use inappropriate/profane language around the players.” And, “You were dishonest/lied to us when you stated you did not use inappropriate/profane language around the team.”

The file shows the District could not prove any physical abuse.

Then last week, the District investigated Guilfoyle after “allegations of a physical confrontation with another coach.” After two days into this case, Guilfoyle was reinstated. We’ve learned, the other coach has remained on leave pending more review.

The I TEAM went to District headquarters. A spokesman refused to answer questions on camera. Earlier, he had released a statement saying, in part, “It is the primary focus of Strongsville City Schools to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students. Any time allegations are made against any employee, they are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

We reached Guilfoyle by phone. He said he had nothing to say. He just wants to coach his team.

Parents we spoke to want someone else on the bench. One said, "I personally think that he needs to be removed."