Fox 8 Mardi Gras Recipe: Catfish Tenders with Cajun Remoulade

CLEVELAND, Oh — Why not create your own Mardi Gras celebration at home starting with Chef Eric Wells Catfish Tenders recipe!

Chef Wells runs Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services and he showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how this recipe brings the flavors of New Orleans right to your own dinner table. Chef Wells is teaching a series of cooking classes and you can learn more about his upcoming Mardi Gras class by clicking here.

Catfish Tenders with Cajun Remoulade

For fish:

6 large eggs

¼ cup hot sauce

3 lb catfish fillets, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-wide strips

3 cups yellow cornmeal

3 tablespoon salt

¼ cup Cajun seasoning

2 cups canola oil

For remoulade:

2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained, and chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablepoon hot sauce

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Lemon wedges

Prepare remoulade by stirring together all sauce ingredients in a bowl and chill, covered, until ready to serve.

Whisk together eggs and hot sauce in a wide shallow dish. Stir in fish strips and let stand at room temperature at least 10 minutes. Stir together cornmeal, salt, and Cajun seasoning in another wide shallow dish.

Drain fish well. Dredge one fourth of fish in cornmeal mixture, shaking off excess, then transfer to sheet pan with a rack.

Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large, cast iron skillet. When hot, slowly add the fish, trying not to overcrowd the pan. Fry in batches for about 3 minutes a side. Remove fish and place on a wire rack. Continue with remaining fish.

Serve fish tenders hot with tartar sauce and lemon wedges.