Family-friendly Valentine’s Day events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Gather the kids and indulge your sweet tooth with these family-friendly ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

(If you’re looking for adults-only events, click here)

Feb. 10

Valentine’s Day Decorating Class

Davis Bakery and Delicatessen, 28700 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Decorate cookies and cakes. All ages. $30 for two people. Limited space available.

Dip Your Own Chocolate

All City Candy, 746 Richmond Rd., Richmond Heights

Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. Prices range from $15.95 to $29.95. Reservations are recommended.

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Craft Fair

Middleburg Heights Recreation Department, 16000 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Noon to 4 p.m. Unique gifts. Free admission.

Hearts and Stars Planetarium

West Creek Reservation, Watershed Stewardship Center, 2277 West Ridgewood Dr., Parma

Multiple sessions. American Indian lore written with the stars. Register by phone or online by Feb. 7. $2.

Sweet Valentine’s Day Princess Party

Solon Community Center, 3500 Portz Pkwy., Solon

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join Repunzel, the Frog Princess and the Little Mermaid for cookies, gifts and photos. $24.95 to $59.95.

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Storytime

Play Grounds Cafe, 15715 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Noon to 1 p.m. Bring the kids for story time. RSVP requested.

Feb. 17

Family Paint Along

Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave., Mansfield

Valentine mug collage painting. $60 for up to four people.

Valentine’s Day Ball

German’s Villa, 3330 Liberty Ave., Vermilion

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Instead of mother-son and father-daughter dances, this is for the whole family. $10 to $15.