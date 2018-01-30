Community mourns the death of Lake High student in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio - She was an exceptional student inside and outside of the classroom. A community is mourning the death of a Stark County teenager.

Macie Behringer, 16, was killed in a car accident on the way to school.

"It was awful, I mean, it was so sad, we didn't even go through class. It was just like, everybody was just like crying," said Lake High School student and football player Sal Corsi.

It was a tough day for students, teachers and administrators at Lake High School in Uniontown Tuesday. They are mourning the sudden death of 16-year-old Macie Behringer.

"I really feel bad for the parents right now and I know it's gonna be tough for them to get through this," said Chris Dickens, whose son is a student at the school.

"It reminds me back of when my friend passed away a couple years ago. I feel really bad for her parents and everything 'cause I saw how my friends' parents reacted to everything," said Erik Dickens, who is a graduate of the school.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, Macie was driving on Market Avenue North in Lake Township around 8:15 Tuesday morning. They say she lost control of her Honda Civic and slid into the path of an oncoming Dodge Caravan. Investigators say Macie died at the scene, the 29-year-old driver of the van had minor injuries.

"She was really smart, she was beautiful and she actually skipped her junior year because she was really smart. I knew her more my freshman year than I do now, but when I knew her she was really nice," said Corsi.

The superintendent tells Fox 8 that although Macie was only 16, she was scheduled to graduate this year. She was also a cheerleader and a talented gymnast.

The district canceled all school activities Tuesday evening and offered counseling for students who needed it.

"A bunch of people crying and everything. I didn't realize that so many people would be affected by it, but I don't know, it was just a huge shock to everyone," said student Faith Truck.

"It's just absolutely tragic. I just really hurt for the family and it's a parent's worst nightmare and so it's just gonna affect the entire community. It's really sad," said her mother Kelly Truck.

Investigators say they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They say Macie was not wearing a seatbelt.