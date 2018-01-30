Come Together: Chief Wahoo controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's a story that has a lot of people talking: the Cleveland Indians will be removing the Chief Wahoo logo from its uniforms starting in the 2019 season. The logo has been used by the team since 1947.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the club's use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team. Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan's acknowledgement that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course."

FOX 8 News wants to hear your thoughts on the Chief Wahoo controversy. Everyone has an opinion on the matter- but what do you think?

We have started a private group on Facebook to let individuals on both sides share their thoughts. If you want to be considered for our group and possibly a future story, click here.

It is our goal to let our viewers and followers share their thoughts and concerns on both sides of the controversy in hopes of bringing both sides together.

We appreciate your time and ask that everyone in the group be respectful of one another.

Read more stories on Chief Wahoo.