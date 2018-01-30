Cleveland fire: 4 people unaccounted for following east side house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four people were unaccounted for early Tuesday after fire destroyed a house on Hillview Rd., the Cleveland Division of Fire reported.
Firefighters were called to the 1600-block of Hillview Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A woman jumped from the burning home and was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic. Her name and condition were not immediately available.
Firefighters said two adults and two children were unaccounted for. Firefighters said the condition of the house was “hindering search efforts.”
A neighbor told Fox 8 that he could hear screaming but didn’t see anyone in the windows.
Cleveland police put up crime scene tape on Hillview Rd. from Roseland Rd to Olympia Rd.
Firefighters said they got the flames under control by about 2:30 a.m.
Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.