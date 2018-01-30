Cleveland fire: 4 people unaccounted for following east side house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four people were unaccounted for early Tuesday after fire destroyed a house on Hillview Rd., the Cleveland Division of Fire reported.

4 unaccounted-for in house fire on Hillview Rd in Cle. 2 Children & 2 adults missing. 1 adult female jumped from roof. Transported to Cle Clinic. A crime scene has been taped off from Olympia Rd to Roseland Rd. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/qGTsKPktra — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 30, 2018

Firefighters were called to the 1600-block of Hillview Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman jumped from the burning home and was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic. Her name and condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters said two adults and two children were unaccounted for. Firefighters said the condition of the house was “hindering search efforts.”

Update in B6 East Side. Exposure house is under control. Reports of two adults and two children missing. Companies still working… pic.twitter.com/zR4Fvfne09 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

UPDATE B6 East Side Fire Under Control. House badly compromised. Hindering search efforts. pic.twitter.com/Zx5ipKkggQ — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

A neighbor told Fox 8 that he could hear screaming but didn’t see anyone in the windows.

Cleveland police put up crime scene tape on Hillview Rd. from Roseland Rd to Olympia Rd.

Firefighters said they got the flames under control by about 2:30 a.m.

