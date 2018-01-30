Roasted Cauliflower And Cauliflower Curry!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted Cauliflower with Roasted Garlic and Greek Yogurt

Serves 4

1 head cauliflower, cored and broken into florets

Pure olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

6 cloves garlic left in the skin

1 cup 2% Greek style yogurt

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl toss the cauliflower and the garlic with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place the cauliflower in a double layer foil packet and place on a baking tray. Place in the oven and roast for 45-50 minutes or until the cauliflower and garlic is soft and has taken on some color.

Place the cauliflower in the bowl of a food processor. Peel the garlic and place them in the food processor as well. Place the lid on a puree. Add the Greek yogurt and process again. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust the seasoning. Place the puree in the baking dish and serve right away or cover with foil and keep warm in a low oven.

Cauliflower, Potato and Pea Curry

Serves 4

2 Tbs Canola oil

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes

1 Tbs Garam Masala

1 medium head cauliflower (about 1 pound), cut into large florets (about 4 cups)

1 1/2 pounds boiling potatoes (about 4), peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes in thick puree

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen petite peas

In a large deep frying pan, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the coriander, cumin, turmeric, and redpepper flakes,and Garam Masala and stir. Add the cauliflower and potatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, 1/4 cup of the cilantro, the water, and the salt. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low, and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the peas and the remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and cook, covered, until the peas are tender, about 2 minutes longer.

Western Reserve School of Cooking

Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables and here with two unique recipes is Catherine St. John, owner of the Western Reserve School of Cooking!

http://www.wrsoc.com/