Live video: Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties

The snow is here! It will slowly taper AM Tuesday. A general 2-4″ of snow expected with a few anomalous amounts will reach 5″. The highest snowfall totals are expected to be in the primary and secondary snow belts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties until 10AM Tuesday due to the lake-enhanced snow probability there.

This evening’s rush could get “tricky” so please exercise your patience. Tuesday morning’s commute looks fine as crews have time overnight to prepare the roadways for that time frame.