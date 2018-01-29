Willow can stay! Popular store cat in Perkins Township doesn’t have to leave her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP -- Willow the cat isn't going anywhere.

**For previous coverage, see the video player above**

Officials at the Party Place in Perkins Township say they learned Monday the little cat can stay.

Employees and many customers were devastated when they recently learned that Willow could be banned from the store.

“Someone filed a complaint with the Erie County Health Department because we sell candy and we have the cat,” store manager Paula Sullivan said. "So we had to get rid of some of the candy we sell or get a food license. If we got the license Willow would have to go."

The store got rid of some of the candy and were told Monday they will not have to get the food license, so Willow can stay.

And that's sweet news to employees at the store.

