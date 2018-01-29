× Willoughby Hills police stop speeding car, find 10 pounds of marijuana

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– Officers in Willoughby Hills found 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police said Stefon Sullivan Jr., 25, of Cleveland, was driving a rental car at 86 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 271. Officers saw him weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 90, and caught up to him near the Rockefeller Road Bridge.

According to the police report, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana and spotted marijuana stems scattered on the floor. During a search of Sullivan’s car, Willoughby Hills police found a package, which also smelled like pot.

Sullivan told police he picked up the package for his sister and it likely contained clothes. A K-9 officer alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics. Inside the box was about 10 pounds of marijuana, the police report said.

Sullivan was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools. He was also cited for speeding and reckless operation.