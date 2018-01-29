Willard students suspended after posting nude photos on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLARD, OH - Six students at Willard High School in Huron County have been suspended, after admitting they posted nude photos of a juvenile on social media.

Superintendent Jeff Ritz said the investigation began when a student reported to school officials that classmates posted nude photos on Instagram of a girl they claimed was a Willard student.

When questioned by administrators, the girl tearfully told them she was not the girl in the photos and that she was being harassed because other students believed she was the juvenile shown in the photos.

When confronted by school officials, the five teenage boys and one girl admitted that they posted the nude photos, and they were then notified that they could face suspensions of up to ten days. According to Superintendent Ritz, "I think it's important that they realize that no matter what happens, they leave a digital footprint. I think students feel a safety of what they put online that is not accurate."

The school district also seized the cell phones of the six suspended students and turned them over to Willard Police detectives, who are now conducting a criminal investigation.

Some of the parents of the suspended students told Fox 8 News that their children were questioned without their permission, but the superintendent maintains the district did not need their permission. "I would explain to them that we're trying to stop the pornography and the bullying that's going on and we treat your son or your child with the utmost respect," said Ritz.