Get the latest school closings, delays

Tom Hanks to play Mister Rogers in ‘You Are My Friend’

Posted 6:02 pm, January 29, 2018, by

On the left- MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 15: Tom Hanks attends the 'The Post' premiere on January 15, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images); On the right- Portrait of American educator and television personality Fred Rogers (1928 - 2003) of the television series 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' circa 1980s. (Photo by PBS Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who’ll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend.”

TriStar Pictures announced Monday it has acquired worldwide rights to the film, to be directed by “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” filmmaker Marielle Heller.

The film will focus on the friendship between the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and journalist Tom Junod. Junod reluctantly agreed to profile Fred Rogers only to find “his perspective on life transformed.”

Production will begin in September, with a 2019 release expected.

The role will surely add to the America’s Dad image of Hanks, who gave a very Rogers-like opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” before the 2016 presidential election, swapping his jacket for a sweater and giving America a pep talk.

Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Related stories