Today starts cold and quiet, snow will affect evening rush

CLEVELAND - A quiet morning, no freezing fog expected just an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will begin in the low and mid 20s, but and up in the mid/upper 30s moving north to south ahead of the weather system that will bring a pretty good burst of snow to northern Ohio this afternoon and continuing into the midnight hour. The heftiest snowfall will be over the primary and secondary Snowbelts.

Snow moves in later today as a front pulls through. 2-4″ are possible, "plowable" amounts are possible thanks to an upper-level disturbance.

Locally high amounts possible with lake enhancement and a winter weather advisory that kicks in after the noon hour. The morning commute looks fine. It’s the evening rush that could be “tricky” so please stay tuned.

