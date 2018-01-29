Suspects in deadly Olmsted Township bar stabbing to appear in court

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two people arrested in the stabbing death of a Olmsted Township bar over the weekend will appear in court Monday.

Stacy Reed and Joseph Veselenik face charges in the case.

Police were called to Falls Lounge at the corner of Bagley Road and Stearns Road in Olmsted Township 1 a.m. Saturday.

The FOX8 I-Team obtained 911 calls from the incident. A 911 caller can be heard telling a dispatcher that a person wearing a mask came into the bar and stabbed a female bartender. The caller said he and another person were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

Another 911 caller said he was driving by and saw a large group of people fighting in the parking lot. He also said somebody was on the ground and getting kicked.

Olmsted Township Police say Frank Castrucci, 28, died outside the bar.