Super Bowl Recipe: Philly Cheese Steak Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a perfect game day recipe, but honestly it's so good you will find yourself making it during basketball and baseball season too! It's a recipe developed by Certified Angus Beef and Chef Matt Mytro from Flour Restaurant showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to put together.

Click here for more recipes from Certified Angus Beef and to learn more about the restaurant Flour you can click here.

Philly Cheese Steak Cups

Ingredients: