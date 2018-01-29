Snow Day Calculator: What are the chances of a day off school?

CLEVELAND – We had a little break, but now the snow is making a return.

A winter weather advisory is in effect this afternoon until Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties.

So, you may be wondering: WILL THERE BE SCHOOL OR NOT?

We’ve got a handy little tool to help predict if your district just might get the day off.

It’s the Snow Day Calculator.

All you need is your zip code.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

