Reports: Youngstown businessman arrested by ICE deported

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Youngstown businessman who was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday in Brooklyn Heights has reportedly been deported.

WKBN reports that family members say Amer “Al Adi” Othman was on his way to Jordan Monday evening.

Othman thought he was meeting with officials, but was instead arrested on January 16 by ICE agents and taken to the Geauga County Jail.

Othman, who has called United States home for 38 years, was scheduled to be deported to his native Jordan earlier this year, but received a stay at the time.

He came to the U.S. when he was 19 and obtained his green card through his first wife. Othman’s application for a second green card was denied in the 1990s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent.

However, a court affidavit shows his ex-wife claimed she signed the original statement claiming a fraudulent marriage under duress when Immigration and Naturalization Service officials came to her home.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have updates and continuing coverage as they become available.