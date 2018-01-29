× Police: two males hospitalized after Sunday night shootings

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred late Sunday night.

According to police, a 19- year- old male suffered a gun shot wound to the head. The incident occurred at East 56th and Clark. The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto. He is in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred at West 41st and Cloud. Police say a 29- year-old male suffered 5 gun shot wounds to the stomach. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

At this time, police do not believe these incidents are related.

