Police investigate after 2 men with gunshot wounds show up at hospitals overnight

SHEFFIELD TWP., Ohio — Police are trying to determine if two overnight shootings in Sheffield Township are related.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of Elyria Avenue at just before 12:30 a.m.

While in route, they learned a male gunshot wound victim, 27, of Akron, was taken to Mercy Hospital. He told authorities initially he was shot in the Elyria Avenue area but later recanted, saying he was shot outside a bar in Lorain.

Meanwhile, deputies found blood and spent shell casings near a home on Elyria Avenue.

They learned a second male shooting victim, 29, of Lorain, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Avon. He told police he’d been injured in a shooting incident on Elyria Avenue.

It’s unknown whether the two shooting incidents are connected. Police are not releasing the victims’ names due to the “unknown nature of these incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3742.