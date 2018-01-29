Officer shot at car dealership talks about returning to job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - A local police officer is back on the job, just a few months after he and a fellow officer were shot at a car dealership.

Willoughby Hills Officer Craig Anderson says he'll never forget the date: September 26, 2017.

He and Officer Cory Planisek responded to a call at Classic BMW, where they were shot by Timothy Scott Schmidt after they realized he had an outstanding warrant.

The 30-year-old suspect reportedly confronted the two officers inside the service department, took out his handgun and shot at the officers.

On Monday, Officer Anderson talked about the shooting and his return to work.

**Complete coverage on this story, here**