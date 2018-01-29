Northeast Ohio cities issue parking bans ahead of expected snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Ohio Department of Transportation and a few Northeast Ohio cities are preparing for the latest round of winter weather.

Before the snow began falling, ODOT plows were loading up on salt Monday. Crews began pretreating area highways around 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Crews in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties began pretreating the roads with our salt brine solution to hopefully help reduce any chances of ice bonding with the pavement,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT District 12 spokeswoman.

Crews were working 12-hour shifts. McFarland said pavement temperatures hovered between 32 degrees and 35 degrees, but were expected to drop through the evening.

On Monday, communities began issuing parking bans. We will continue to update this list as more cities announce parking restrictions.

Parma Heights: Emergency snow parking ban from 2 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Seven Hills: Snow parking ban in effect from 2 p.m. Monday until further notice.