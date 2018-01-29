Missing: Angelina Webb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Angelina Webb is 15. Her father says she left home on Jan. 19.

She is described as being 5'6" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of West 31st Street in Cleveland

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

