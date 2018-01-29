Kevin Hart bringing ‘Irresponsible Tour’ to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Hart is coming to Cleveland.

It’s part of his Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour, which Hart is expanding due to its success.

He’s adding 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

He will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at noon online. Fans can purchase tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena box office or at any Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations starting Feb. 1.

