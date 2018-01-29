Fox 8 Jukebox: Eddie ‘Kingfish’ Manion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- He's performed with Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Bon Jovi, The Allman Brothers and many other music legends. Eddie "Kingfish' Manion is a well-known saxophonist who plays both tenor and baritone sax. He also performs as a solo artist and recently released a new CD called 'Nightlife'. Click here to learn more about Eddie Manion and learn about an upcoming show in nearby Pittsburgh.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson had a chance to interview Eddie Manion about life on the road touring with Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul.