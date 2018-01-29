Elton John, Miley Cyrus join forces for awesome ‘Tiny Dancer’ performance

Elton John and Miley Cyrus joined forces Sunday night at the 60th Grammy Awards.

They performed Elton’s hit, “Tiny Dancer,” to celebrate him and his writing partner, Bernie Taupin, according to People.

They are both receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

Elton John just announced that he is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. He called it a “way to go out with a bang.”

His final tour — dubbed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” — starts in September. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Asia. Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 2.

His tour will stop in Cleveland.

