Cleveland police tackle fashion as they teach tie tying to the younger generation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police officers are hoping to inspire young men in their communities by taking the time to teach them to dress for success.

To help these young men “look the part,”police passed out neck ties they have been collecting for the boys to keep. It’s part of an effort officers are spearheading and hope to host numerous more events across the Cleveland area.

Monday night’s event took place at the learning center in Rainbow Terrace. Young boys, and even girls who wanted to learn, were shown how to tie ties. The “Boy Ties” event was started with a request for donations of ties. Cleveland Police have collected hundreds of ties so far and plan to expand the program. Today was the first lesson and it was a big success. They also plan to have a session specifically geared towards girls in the future.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams along with several other officers came out for the event, saying it is a great way to show kids that police officers are not bad people and they should be able to feel comfortable around them.