Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old male

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, Daniel Peterson was last seen when he was dropped off by his grandmother at John Adams High School at just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Daniel is known to use marijuana, according to police, and may be in the area of 6602 Hosmer Ave.

Peterson is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes along with a goatee. He was wearing a cream hoodie, black jeans and a maroon T-shirt along with Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.