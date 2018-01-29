Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces second pregnant rhino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has two pregnant rhinos.

The zoo announced on Monday that Inge, a 24-year-old eastern black rhino, is expecting her fifth calf in the fall.

Kibibbi, a 14-year-old rhinoceros, is due next month. This is her third calf.

"These pregnancies prove to be important ones for the species. Of the 57 eastern black rhinos located in Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoos in North America, four were born in the past year," the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said.

Rhino gestation is between 15 and 17 months.

Eastern black rhinos are considered critically endangered. There are less than 750 left in the wild because of poaching and habitat loss.

More stories on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video