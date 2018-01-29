’27 years of community smiles’ coming to a close at Big Fun toy store in Coventry

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Big Fun toy store in Cleveland Heights is closing after 27 years.

The business made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning.

“I used to joke that they would have to carry me out of Big Fun horizontally,” said owner Steve Presser. “I’m here to say that I much prefer the alternative. After countless hours of discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to close Big Fun. We are going out with a bang.”

The store buys and sells vintage toys from all eras, along with T-shirts and endless other items.

According to the post, a “final huge 50% off sale” starts Friday, Feb. 2.

“There’s tons of great stuff and everything in the store will be HALF off. We will also be bringing items up daily from our 3000+ sq ft basement,” the post states.

For more on the closing, read the post below:

Big Fun just in November was listed in a USA Today article as being one of the best places to shop for the holidays.