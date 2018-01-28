Two dead after late night Massillon shooting/standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy Greg English

MASSILLON, Ohio - Two men are dead after a shooting and subsequent standoff in Massillon late Saturday evening.

Police were initially called out to the 400 block of 24th Street NW after a woman called and said that her husband had been shot while standing outside a detached building on their property.

Arriving on the scene, police found Dustin Woods, 33, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. They were able to move him to a safe place and he was then taken to the hospital.

The resident of the detached building, William M. McCullough, 73, had been renting that building from Woods. It wasn't clear at first if McCullough was inside the residence. A SWAT team was called and after talking with him, was able to determine that he was still inside the home.

At about 12:30 a.m., police heard a single gunshot from inside the home and found McCullough with a self-inflicted injury. He was also taken to the hospital.

Despite treatment, police report that both Woods and McCullough died from their injuries.

Massillon police detectives are still gathering evidence and information in relation to the incident. It remains under investigation.