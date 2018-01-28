Snow moves in for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - What a stellar afternoon! Sunny skies coupled with above average temps. Not bad for late January in Northeast Ohio!Expect Highs today reached the low and mid 40’s. A quiet night tonight, no freezing fog expected just an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will drop in the low and mid 20’s.

Snow moves in Monday as a front pulls through. 2-4″ are possible, plow-able amounts thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Locally high amounts possible with lake enhancement. The morning commute looks fine it’s the evening rush that could be “tricky” so please stay tuned.

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: