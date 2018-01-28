× Pray for Perry event to be held tonight for ‘healing and wisdom’

MASSILLON, Ohio — Community members, students, faculty and leaders of Perry High School will gather Sunday evening for a night of “praise, prayer and fellowship,” New Life Tabernacle said in a Facebook post.

The event, called “Pray for Perry,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the church on 12th Street NW in Massillon. It’s described as focused prayer for healing and wisdom.

Free food, basketball and volleyball are included.

It’s one of many organized events or calls to action to bring awareness to the recent suicides and reports of bullying in the city over the last several months.

On Friday, the Perry Township Police Department encouraged people to participate in the “Facebook Weekend Challenge,” to promote kindness and positivity.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255 to provide free and confidential support.

Continuing coverage here