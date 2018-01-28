× One person killed in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND- Cleveland fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on West 150th Saturday night.

According to Cleveland Fire Spokesperson Mike Norman, crews arrived on scene shortly after 11 p.m.

“The fire was contained to one room and was quickly put out,” said Norman.

One victim was found in a first floor room and transported to Metro for severe burns.

Officials say, the victim passed away early Sunday morning.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.