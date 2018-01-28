From sun to snow, the weather is quickly changing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD—The unseasonable temperatures are only expected to last a day, but some sunshine and the ability to get outside made for a special January Sunday in Northeast Ohio.

“Take advantage while it’s still here, you know,” said Steve Drum, of Lakewood.

Drum, along with others at Lakewood Park tell Fox 8 they aren’t questioning the little break in winter weather.

“It’s just getting me so excited now for summer,” Lauren Neumann said.

“It’s not often that in January we get to come out look at the airplanes, but 45 degrees and sunny, you couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Mike Brackman.

The relief is short-lived as the forecast indicates a change ahead. Snow is expected that’s why the Ohio Department of Transportation is sending out crews Sunday evening in Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga Counties.

The crews will stay out until Monday’s weather event is over.

“We do staff 24 hours a day during snow and ice events and if we see a break in the snow we can shift people to where they are needed more,” said Marissa McDaid, spokesperson for ODOT District 12.