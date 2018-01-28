Chilly temperatures to start Sunday, sunshine comes back for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The rain showers are now gone and skies have cleared out. That has allowed temperatures to dip around freezing this morning. That, couple with areas of fog has lead to a freezing fog advisory active until 9 o'clock this morning for some counties in Northeast Ohio.

Sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures today. Expect highs to reach the low 40’s.

A few snow showers around on Monday as a front pulls through. Little to no accumulation expected. There’s a chance for a couple of inches in the snow belt if lake effect sets up Monday night into early Tuesday.

Here's a look at the forecast through early afternoon.