Chilly temperatures to start Sunday, sunshine comes back for now

Posted 5:40 am, January 28, 2018, by

CLEVELAND - The rain showers are now gone and skies have cleared out.  That has allowed temperatures to dip around freezing this morning. That, couple with areas of fog has lead to a freezing fog advisory active until 9 o'clock this morning for some counties in Northeast Ohio.

Sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures today.   Expect highs to reach the low 40’s.

Click here for the full forecast

A few snow showers around on Monday as a front pulls through.  Little to no accumulation expected.  There’s a chance for a couple of inches in the snow belt if lake effect sets up Monday night into early Tuesday.

Here's a look at the forecast through early afternoon.