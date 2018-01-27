Sunshine returns as temperatures cool down a bit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The rain showers are now gone and we’re waiting on the clouds to clear out tonight. That will allow temperatures to dip around freezing tonight.

Tomorrow sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures. Expect highs to reach the low 40’s.

Click here for the full forecast

A few snow showers around on Monday as a front pulls through. Little to no accumulation expected. There’s a chance for a couple of inches in the snow belt if lake effect sets up Monday night into early Tuesday.